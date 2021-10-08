Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $125.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. 5,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.63. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

