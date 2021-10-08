Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.69. 373,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $89.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryder System by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

