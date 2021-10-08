Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions. While the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is being aided by new business and higher volumes, the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) unit is gaining from increased rental pricing. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, including improved used vehicle sales as well as higher pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses, is encouraging. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $7.20-$7.50 compared with $5.50-$5.90 expected previously. The positivity surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. With its operations improving, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, Ryder’s weak liquidity position is concerning.”

R has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NYSE:R opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

