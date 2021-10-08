Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $306.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.57.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11.
In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.