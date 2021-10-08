Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $306.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.57.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $252.33 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day moving average of $229.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

