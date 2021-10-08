SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

SAIL stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

