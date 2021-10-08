SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 257.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 300,119 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201,916 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,522. The firm has a market cap of $485.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.33 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

