Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

