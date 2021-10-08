SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.26 ($139.13) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €135.62 ($159.55). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

