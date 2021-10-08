Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 777,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sasol has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

