Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.71 ($7.89) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.46. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.