Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €53.50 ($62.94) and last traded at €53.50 ($62.94). 11,952 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.60 ($63.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

