Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

SCHN stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

