Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 4.6%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.63. 1,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 263,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $991.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

