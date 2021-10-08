Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.