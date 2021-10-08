Scotiabank Cuts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$14.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an outpeform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Nomad Royalty to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NSR stock opened at C$7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.22 million and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.50.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

