Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,685 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $330.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.97. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

