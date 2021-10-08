Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Down to $35.38

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $33.61. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 2,834 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.