Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

