Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits Market Cap of $66.85 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $5.14 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,309,396 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.