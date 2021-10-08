Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a d- rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated an average rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.75.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $133.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

