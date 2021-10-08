Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 23,027 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 167.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

