Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.44 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

