Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.38 Million in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

