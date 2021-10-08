Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 23,214 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 229,939 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

NYSE UMC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.