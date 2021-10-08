Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 29,088 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,088 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $647,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,605,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,151,000 after acquiring an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 417,737 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 25.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

