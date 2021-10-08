Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 26.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 12.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.88 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.