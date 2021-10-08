Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 169,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $18,612,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 113,832 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 451,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

SID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.