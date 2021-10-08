Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,843 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,205,000 after buying an additional 168,932 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $38.40 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

