SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1,535.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after buying an additional 280,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $288.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.