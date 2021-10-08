Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

VVV stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

