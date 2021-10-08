Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 140 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

