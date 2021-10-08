Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,960,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 193,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.