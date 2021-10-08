Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

