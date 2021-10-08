Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landstar System by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.75.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

