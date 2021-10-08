Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.32. Shift4 Payments posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

