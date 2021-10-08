ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.09 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

