Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Decreases By 26.2%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 742,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 165,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,515. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Vanguard by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 62.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

