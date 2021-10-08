Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Increases By 24.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CHS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CHS has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $30.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.