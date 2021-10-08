Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 19.4%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,285. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

