Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 16.7%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR opened at $3.70 on Friday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
About Ealixir
