Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increases By 29.3%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 601,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,144. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

