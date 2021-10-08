Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Rises By 23.1%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 84,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,063. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.