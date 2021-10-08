Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 25.4%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,696. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,414.71% and a negative return on equity of 161.80%. Equities analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.