Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expands By 21.6%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.