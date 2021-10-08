Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Declines By 15.1%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

