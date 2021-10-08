Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 25.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

FTXD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 2,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

