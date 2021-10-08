Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expands By 17.3%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 790,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

