Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Drops By 15.7%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

