Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rises By 26.8%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,770.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

