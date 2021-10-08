Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Rises By 26.8%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,770.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 29.28%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
