Short Interest in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Drops By 19.7%

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GWG by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 7,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.31 million, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of -0.49. GWG has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

